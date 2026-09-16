As health deteriorates, Jarange says Mumbai protest may be called off

Jarange's health deteriorates as his hunger strike enters its 19th day.

Doctor says his BP and blood sugar have fallen severely, with acute dehydration.

He may cancel his Mumbai protest if his health worsens further.

Mumbai Police denied permission for his protest at Azad Maidan.

Jarange urged supporters not to follow him on the journey to Mumbai.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, whose hunger strike entered its 19th day on Wednesday, said his planned protest in Mumbai could be called off if his deteriorating health prevents him from continuing the journey.

Jarange reached Patoda in Maharashtra’s Beed district at around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after leaving Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. He is travelling to Mumbai despite the city police denying permission for him to hold his protest at Azad Maidan.

A medical team led by Beed District Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke examined Jarange in Patoda and warned that his condition was critical.

“Manoj Jarange's blood pressure and blood sugar levels have plummeted severely,” Solanke said.

He said Jarange was suffering from acute dehydration and was minimally responsive. Although doctors administered intravenous fluids, Solanke said saline support alone would not make him fit to travel and warned that any further loss of fluids could pose a serious risk.

The doctor said Jarange had not passed urine since morning and that his condition could lead to an electrolyte imbalance. He said an ICU hospitalisation was urgently required and that doctors were awaiting urine analysis reports to determine the next course of treatment.

Jarange said he was experiencing a severe burning sensation in his stomach and feet.

“If I take treatment, the government becomes completely carefree. If I stop treatment, they become anxious. This tour to Mumbai is taking a toll on my health,” he said.

“I can continue if I’m fine, but such a long travel is not good while on a hunger strike. The tour can also be cancelled if there is no option,” he added.