Owaisi calls to vote out BJP, allies over Waqf board in Maharashtra polls

In a spirited rally in Nanded on Monday evening, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi unleashed a scathing critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, accusing them of attempting to undermine centuries-old Muslim religious institutions through the recently enacted Waqf Act.

Addressing a throng of supporters ahead of the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation elections on 15 January, Owaisi painted a picture of mosques and dargahs — the sacred heart of the community — being threatened by governmental overreach. “The intention of the government through the Waqf Act is to lock mosques, challenge the ownership of dargahs that are over a hundred years old, and place them under the Archaeological Survey of India,” he asserted, urging voters to reject BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Owaisi exhorted the community to use their votes as a shield against perceived injustice, insisting that Muslims are neither tenants nor second-class citizens. “This is our country too,” he declared passionately, invoking both history and the Constitution in his defense of religious liberty and civic rights. He reminded citizens that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would soon take place in Maharashtra, emphasizing the urgency for people to ensure their names remained on electoral rolls by voting.