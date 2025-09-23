Owaisi’s Seemanchal Nyay Yatra to start off poll campaign in Bihar
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will begin the yatra on 24 Sept, highlighting the region's underdevelopment
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is gearing up to kickstart his party's campaign for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections with the 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' scheduled from 24 to 27 September. The yatra will cover the Seemanchal region of Bihar, which Owaisi has consistently highlighted for its backwardness and underdevelopment.
The yatra will see Owaisi actively engage with people of Seemanchal through roadshows, corner meetings, and direct interactions in various Assembly segments across the region.
AIMIM’s official release indicated that the Hyderabad MP will launch the yatra in Kishanganj, one of the key districts of Seemanchal, where he will speak on the party’s vision for the area’s progress and demand justice for its long-neglected citizens.
The Seemanchal region, which encompasses parts of Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria, and Katihar districts, has long struggled with poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, and a lack of educational opportunities.
Owaisi, who has been vocal about the region's woes, aims to put these issues at the forefront of his election campaign. He has consistently emphasised the need for focused attention from both the state and central governments, which, according to him, have largely ignored the region's needs.
In addition to highlighting the region’s development challenges, Owaisi has also taken legislative steps to address the issue. He introduced a private members' Bill in the Lok Sabha, which calls for the creation of a ‘Seemanchal Region Development Council’ under Article 371 of the Constitution. The Bill, according to Owaisi, seeks to ensure that Seemanchal receives special attention and resources.
The Seemanchal Nyay Yatra is expected to solidify AIMIM’s influence in this region, where the party has already made significant inroads in previous elections. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested 20 seats and secured five victories, all in the Seemanchal region. This marked a significant achievement for the party, which positioned itself as a voice for marginalised communities in the area.
For the 2025 elections, AIMIM is expected to contest a larger number of seats, with indications that the party will field candidates in segments beyond Seemanchal.
According to sources within the party, several influential political leaders and prominent social workers from the region have expressed interest in running on AIMIM’s ticket. This is seen as a sign of growing trust in the party’s platform and leadership.
With the elections fast approaching, AIMIM’s Seemanchal Nyay Yatra will be a key test for the party’s growing influence in Bihar and its ability to bring about tangible change in one of the state’s most underdeveloped regions.
