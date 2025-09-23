Owaisi’s Seemanchal Nyay Yatra to start off poll campaign in Bihar

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is gearing up to kickstart his party's campaign for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections with the 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' scheduled from 24 to 27 September. The yatra will cover the Seemanchal region of Bihar, which Owaisi has consistently highlighted for its backwardness and underdevelopment.

The yatra will see Owaisi actively engage with people of Seemanchal through roadshows, corner meetings, and direct interactions in various Assembly segments across the region.

AIMIM’s official release indicated that the Hyderabad MP will launch the yatra in Kishanganj, one of the key districts of Seemanchal, where he will speak on the party’s vision for the area’s progress and demand justice for its long-neglected citizens.

The Seemanchal region, which encompasses parts of Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria, and Katihar districts, has long struggled with poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, and a lack of educational opportunities.

Owaisi, who has been vocal about the region's woes, aims to put these issues at the forefront of his election campaign. He has consistently emphasised the need for focused attention from both the state and central governments, which, according to him, have largely ignored the region's needs.