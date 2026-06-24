Gehlot attacks defection politics amid Rajasthan ‘Operation Lotus’ buzz

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has accused political parties of treating elected representatives as commodities, alleging that the buying and selling of MPs and MLAs has become commonplace and poses a serious threat to democratic values in the country.

Responding to questions about whether an "Operation Lotus"-style exercise was once again underway in Rajasthan, the senior Congress leader said the growing trend of political defections reflected a broader erosion of democratic principles.

"Today, MPs and MLAs are being bought and sold in the same manner as horses, donkeys, buffaloes and goats are traded," Gehlot said, arguing that elected representatives were increasingly being viewed as assets in a political marketplace rather than as custodians of the public mandate.

He contended that developments in several states pointed to a systematic weakening of democratic institutions. Referring to recent political realignments, Gehlot claimed that large-scale defections had altered the composition of legislatures and parliamentary representation in ways that raised concerns about the health of India's democracy.