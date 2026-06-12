Ashok Gehlot urges former Congress leaders to return, strengthen Oppn unity
Former Rajasthan CM said the political situation in the country required a united effort to safeguard democratic values
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has supported a proposal that regional parties which emerged from the Congress should consider reuniting with the party and rallying behind Rahul Gandhi's leadership in a bid to strengthen opposition unity ahead of future political battles.
Gehlot's remarks came in response to a suggestion made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who recently argued that parties born out of the Congress fold should return to the parent organisation and collectively back Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition.
Speaking on the need for a stronger opposition front, Gehlot said the political situation in the country required a united effort to safeguard democratic values.
"There is merit in this suggestion," Gehlot said, adding that parties that had split from Congress should reflect on whether reuniting would serve a larger national purpose at a time when opposition forces were seeking to challenge the ruling BJP.
The Congress veteran argued that the INDIA bloc should present a clear leadership structure before voters and said Rahul Gandhi was already widely perceived as the principal challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to Gehlot, a unified endorsement of Rahul Gandhi by all opposition parties could significantly alter political dynamics and voting patterns across the country.
At the same time, he clarified that his appeal was directed only at parties that originated from Congress and not at organisations with distinct ideological and historical roots.
He cited parties such as Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI and the Samajwadi Party as examples of political formations that have evolved independently and therefore could not be expected to merge with Congress.
Gehlot also expressed concern over what he described as growing challenges facing democratic institutions, arguing that protecting democracy should remain the foremost priority for opposition parties.
The former chief minister used the opportunity to encourage greater participation in politics among young people, urging students and professionals to engage with public life on the basis of ideology and national interest.
He said future generations would judge today's citizens and political leaders by the role they played during a crucial period in the country's democratic journey.
Gehlot's remarks are likely to reignite debate within the opposition alliance over leadership, unity and the long-term strategy required to take on the BJP in upcoming electoral contests.
With IANS inputs