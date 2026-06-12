Ashok Gehlot urges former Congress leaders to return, strengthen Oppn unity

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has supported a proposal that regional parties which emerged from the Congress should consider reuniting with the party and rallying behind Rahul Gandhi's leadership in a bid to strengthen opposition unity ahead of future political battles.

Gehlot's remarks came in response to a suggestion made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who recently argued that parties born out of the Congress fold should return to the parent organisation and collectively back Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition.

Speaking on the need for a stronger opposition front, Gehlot said the political situation in the country required a united effort to safeguard democratic values.

"There is merit in this suggestion," Gehlot said, adding that parties that had split from Congress should reflect on whether reuniting would serve a larger national purpose at a time when opposition forces were seeking to challenge the ruling BJP.

The Congress veteran argued that the INDIA bloc should present a clear leadership structure before voters and said Rahul Gandhi was already widely perceived as the principal challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.