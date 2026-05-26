Ashok Gehlot questions Centre over fuel price hikes, calls for transparency

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the Centre and the Rajasthan government for failing to clearly explain the reasons behind the recent increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

Gehlot said the opposition, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had been urging the government to place the “real situation” before the public and clarify whether international developments had made the price hikes unavoidable.

The senior Congress leader accused BJP ministers and leaders of engaging in “drama” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation in view of rising global energy concerns.

He referred to reports of leaders travelling in rickshaws, walking instead of using vehicles, and opting for electric transport, saying such symbolic gestures would not convince the public.