Ashok Gehlot questions Centre over fuel price hikes, calls for transparency
Former Rajasthan chief minister says public deserves a clear explanation for rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices amid growing anxiety over costs
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the Centre and the Rajasthan government for failing to clearly explain the reasons behind the recent increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.
Gehlot said the opposition, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had been urging the government to place the “real situation” before the public and clarify whether international developments had made the price hikes unavoidable.
The senior Congress leader accused BJP ministers and leaders of engaging in “drama” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation in view of rising global energy concerns.
He referred to reports of leaders travelling in rickshaws, walking instead of using vehicles, and opting for electric transport, saying such symbolic gestures would not convince the public.
“Such acts do not send a message to the public. Genuine sacrifice is understood by people,” Gehlot said.
He questioned the repeated increases in fuel prices and argued that the government should directly explain the reasons behind the hikes instead of creating uncertainty among citizens.
Gehlot claimed that fears of further fuel price increases had triggered anxiety among consumers, leading to long queues at petrol stations in several places. He also alleged shortages of LPG cylinders in some areas.
According to him, LPG distributors and petrol pump operators were facing public anger because the Centre had not communicated the situation clearly.
The remarks come amid continued increases in fuel prices across the country, linked to rising global crude oil prices and supply disruptions caused by escalating tensions in West Asia.
With IANS inputs
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