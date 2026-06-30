Gehlot seeks disclosure of Rajasthan-Haryana Yamuna water agreement

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called on the state government to release the full text of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana on the Yamuna water project, arguing that an agreement of such significance should be placed in the public domain.

Gehlot said the BJP-led government had entered into a fresh pact with Haryana but had not disclosed its contents. He maintained that the people of Rajasthan were entitled to know the terms governing an issue that directly affects the state's water resources.

The senior Congress leader also referred to an earlier MoU signed on 17 February 2024, claiming it had remained undisclosed until after the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Gehlot, the previous agreement stipulated that Haryana would receive 24,000 cusecs of water before the remaining flow was allocated to Rajasthan.

He argued that if the latest agreement contained a similar provision, it would run contrary to the principles of the 1994 Yamuna water-sharing pact, which envisaged distribution among participating states in proportion to water availability rather than giving priority to any one state.