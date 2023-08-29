Assam BJP instructs Ministers, MLAs not to address media

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Assam BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar, who allegedly died by suicide on August 11 after her intimate pictures went viral on social media, the state's party president Bhabesh Kalita has instructed Ministers and MLAs against addressing the media.

A core committee meeting was called in the state party headquarters on Monday night to discuss the preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, Kalita said at the meeting that “media will not solve any problems of the party, rather they will create problems".

"So, I urge all not to issue any statement before the mediapersons,” he added.