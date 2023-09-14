Assam CM, Gogoi exchange fire on X over alleged govt grant to CM's wife

In a written reply to Parliament in March this year, the commerce ministry under Piyush Goyal presented a list of enterprises in Assam which had been awarded grants to set up ‘mega food parks’ in the state. The list of 11 enterprises included three which had received grants between 2009 and 2013. All three are ‘operational’, the reply declared.

The remaining eight schemes were approved between 2019 and 2022 and all of them are ‘under implementation’, the ministry said. Among them was a firm called M/S Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, which listed Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as its managing director. The company, which has been in existence since 2006 and runs several television channels in Assam, received approval in November 2022.

On Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, questioned the subsidy approved to Mrs Sharma’s company. “PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada Scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of the credit linked subsidy. Are central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?” read his post on X.