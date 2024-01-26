Assam: 100 eminent voices condemn attacks on Rahul Gandhi, Nyay Yatra

Yesterday, 25 January, several regional newspapers reported that 100 eminent personalities, including renowned intellectuals of the state, came together to condemn the Assam government’s repeated attempts to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) and attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state.

In the letter, reproduced by NewsClick in an article, prominent personalities say, "We condemn the attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the behaviour of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."

The Nyay Yatra completed its eight-day sojourn in the state yesterday on Day 12 and entered Bengal. During its time in Assam, it faced repeated obstacles.

BJP party workers surrounded the Yatra vehicle, hitting Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's car at one point.

At another, permission to enter a temple was denied—when arrangements had already been made many days in advance. According to media reports, Congress leaders— including state president Bhupen Borah—were manhandled by the police. On the penultimate day, FIRs were registered against Gandhi—first, it was reported, due to damaging public property; then, per later reports, for violence!