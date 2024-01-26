Assam: 100 eminent voices condemn attacks on Rahul Gandhi, Nyay Yatra
We appeal to Rahul Gandhi and all the participants of the Yatra to remain peaceful and non-violent, the letter states
Yesterday, 25 January, several regional newspapers reported that 100 eminent personalities, including renowned intellectuals of the state, came together to condemn the Assam government’s repeated attempts to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) and attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state.
In the letter, reproduced by NewsClick in an article, prominent personalities say, "We condemn the attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the behaviour of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."
The Nyay Yatra completed its eight-day sojourn in the state yesterday on Day 12 and entered Bengal. During its time in Assam, it faced repeated obstacles.
BJP party workers surrounded the Yatra vehicle, hitting Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's car at one point.
At another, permission to enter a temple was denied—when arrangements had already been made many days in advance. According to media reports, Congress leaders— including state president Bhupen Borah—were manhandled by the police. On the penultimate day, FIRs were registered against Gandhi—first, it was reported, due to damaging public property; then, per later reports, for violence!
The statement is reproduced in full below:
We condemn the attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the behaviour of Assam Chief Minister
Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur.
Some people may support this and some other people may not. But nobody should try to stop this peaceful Yatra.
But, when the Yatra entered Assam, the government of Assam tried everything to create obstructions to it. In some places, it was even attacked by some miscreants. They vandalised the vehicles of the journalists accompanying the Yatra and snatched their cameras. Congress President Bhupen Bora was physically assaulted at Sonitpur. While all this was happening, police remained silent spectators.
The Yatra started peacefully from troubled Manipur. It passed peacefully through Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh without any interruption. But, it was only in Assam that the Yatra was repeatedly attacked.
We condemn the attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and demand of the government that those who indulged in it should be arrested and punished as per the provision of law.
We also appeal to Rahul Gandhi and all the participants of the Yatra to remain peaceful and non-violent and never get exercised by such provocations.
A few days ago, the chief minister of Assam also publicly insulted Dr Hiren Gohain, an eminent scholar and intellectual, by using most objectionable language against him.
He also threatened actions against Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a professor of Gauhati University, for expressing his views on the matter.
To us, the language and behaviour of the chief minister are most shocking. Freedom of speech is crucial for a person. This is a universal right and fundamental for democracy.
We are saddened by the behaviour of the chief minister and we strongly disapprove of it.
