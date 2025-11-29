Assam launches eviction drive in Nagaon, clears 795 hectares of reserved forest land

The Assam administration on Saturday launched a large-scale eviction drive in Nagaon district to clear encroachments from 795 hectares of reserved forest land, affecting nearly 1,500 families, officials said.

The operation began early in the morning in the Lutimari area under a heavy security presence. Officials said eviction notices were first issued three months ago, asking residents to vacate within two months. On receiving a request, the district administration granted an additional month for families to move out.

According to authorities, over 1,100 families had already vacated their homes—both pucca and kuccha—dismantling the structures themselves before the drive commenced. Demolition of the remaining houses is being carried out by the administration.

Some evicted residents claimed they had lived in the locality for more than 40 years and were unaware that their homes stood on designated forest land.