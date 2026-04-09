Assembly polls: Assam nears 60% turnout, Puducherry 57%, Kerala 50% by 1 pm

Voting gathered momentum across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Thursday, with Assam recording the highest turnout at 59.63 per cent by 1 pm, followed by Puducherry at 56.83 per cent and Kerala at 49.7 per cent, according to Election Commission data.

Polling began at 7 am and is continuing under heightened security arrangements, with voters deciding the fate of candidates across 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

In Kerala, participation rose steadily through the day, climbing from 16.23 per cent at 9 am to 33.28 per cent at 11 am before reaching 49.7 per cent by early afternoon. The state is witnessing a closely fought contest, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a third consecutive term.