Assembly polls: Assam nears 60% turnout, Puducherry 57%, Kerala 50% by 1 pm
Assembly elections progress amid tight security, with voting under way across three states and a Union territory
Voting gathered momentum across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Thursday, with Assam recording the highest turnout at 59.63 per cent by 1 pm, followed by Puducherry at 56.83 per cent and Kerala at 49.7 per cent, according to Election Commission data.
Polling began at 7 am and is continuing under heightened security arrangements, with voters deciding the fate of candidates across 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.
In Kerala, participation rose steadily through the day, climbing from 16.23 per cent at 9 am to 33.28 per cent at 11 am before reaching 49.7 per cent by early afternoon. The state is witnessing a closely fought contest, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a third consecutive term.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is attempting a comeback, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to expand its footprint in the state.
District-wise, Ernakulam reported the highest turnout in Kerala at 52.94 per cent, with Thripunithura leading among constituencies at 58.09 per cent. Ponnani recorded the lowest turnout at 44.52 per cent.
Prominent figures, including Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and actor Mohanlal, cast their votes during the morning.
In Assam, polling was briefly overshadowed by the death of a polling official in Sonitpur district. The official, Deben Horo, reportedly fell unconscious at his polling station and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities said voting otherwise continued smoothly.
Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded robust participation, with over half of its electorate casting their votes by 1 pm.
Across the three regions, authorities have deployed extensive security personnel and implemented webcasting to ensure smooth and transparent polling.
Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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