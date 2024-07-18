Assam: Opposition questions Himanta's claim of '40 per cent Muslims'

The Opposition in Assam on Thursday accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of diverting people’s attention from “pressing problems” by making claims such as the Muslim population in the state has risen to 40 per cent of the total.

Sarma had claimed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Wednesday that the Muslim population in Assam has increased to 40 per cent, contending that demographic change is a “big issue” in the northeastern state.

“I come from Assam and demographic change is a big issue for me. Muslim population in my state is 40 per cent now, which was 12 per cent in 1951. It is not a political issue for me, but a matter of life and death,” Sarma, who is also the BJP's Jharkhand election co-in charge, said on the sidelines of a party meeting.

Reacting to the remarks, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the CM is making such statements to “hide his failures”. The Opposition also sought to know the source of the figure, pointing out that no census has been conducted in Assam.