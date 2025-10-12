Assam: Poll gambit or social time bomb?

The government of Assam seems confident that the controversy surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death has largely subsided. While Zubeen’s viscera report was awaited at the time of writing, indications are that it is unlikely to spring any surprises. At a press conference on 6 October, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even encouraged citizens to access a copy of the post-mortem report from the courts.

That done, he moved on to attack Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Political observers interpret this return to ‘business as usual’ as a sign that Sarma believes he has successfully convinced the public that the probe into Zubeen’s death was prompt, adequate and credible and — most importantly — is unlikely to hurt the BJP in the Assembly elections due for early 2026.

The fallout of Zubeen’s death or Gaurav Gogoi’s challenge are not the only issues Sarma is navigating in the run-up to the elections. Another issue is rapidly gaining momentum, posing a much larger political and social challenge.

Since early September, six communities of Assam — Moran, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Matak, Chutia and Adivasi Tea Tribes — have taken to the streets, reiterating their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), these groups are now mobilising in large numbers across the state.

Their demand isn’t new. In fact, before the 2014 elections, the BJP — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi — had publicly promised ST status to these communities. But 11 years and multiple negotiations later, the promise remains unfulfilled.

Spread across Assam, the areas inhabited by these communities are currently administered through autonomous district councils (ADCs). Their demand extends beyond ST recognition — they also seek inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would safeguard land rights, cultural identity and socio-economic security through the existing ADCs.