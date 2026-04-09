Assam polls: Gaurav Gogoi urges high voter turnout to secure future

As polling began across all 126 assembly constituencies in Assam on Thursday, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their constitutional rights to shape the state’s future.

A voter turnout of 17.87 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in Assam, where elections are underway for the 126-member assembly.

Voting began at 7 am, and nearly 17.87 per cent of the state’s 2.5 crore electorate had cast their ballots by 9 am, officials said. The high-stakes contest sees the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third straight term, while the Congress seeks to regain power after a decade.