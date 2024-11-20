Assembly by-polls in four states: Over 50 per cent polling until 5.00 pm

A voter turnout of over 50 per cent was recorded in by-polls for 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Wednesday, amid stray incidents of violence and complaints of irregularities against police officials and misuse of government machinery.

Acting on complaints by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav against police officers checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the suspension of five police personnel in Uttar Pradesh for violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes.

Poll officials said nearly 50 per cent voters exercised their franchise by 5.00 pm in Uttar Pradesh. The ECI's update at 5.00 pm showed a voter turnout of 33.30 per cent in Ghaziabad, 56.69 per cent in Katehari, 46.43 per cent in Khair, 57.32 per cent in Kundarki, 53.92 per cent in Karhal, 50.41 per cent in Majhawan, 57.02 per cent in Meerapur, 43.43 per cent in Phulpur, and 49.03 per cent in Sisamau.

The SP claimed that in some places, police personnel were checking IDs and deterring people from voting. The BJP also sought the ECI's intervention to check the identity of burqa-wearing women voters, claiming that their IDs did not match with their faces.

Uttar Pradesh chief election officer Navdeep Rinwa said five police personnel on poll duty have been suspended taking note of the complaints — two each in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar and one in Moradabad.