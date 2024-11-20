UP by-poll: Amid charges of harassment of voters, ECI suspends five cops

At least five police personnel were suspended and many others removed from poll duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for flouting Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and stopping electors from voting in the ongoing assembly by-polls, officials said.

The action by the poll authority came amid complaints by opposition parties, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), that voters of a particular community were being prevented from casting their votes.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav urged the ECI to suspend all police officers who were checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs, as seen in multiple videos online.

Acting on the commission's directions, district election officers and superintendents of police, after verifying the complaints, have suspended the police personnel for their conduct.