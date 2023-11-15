Assembly elections: The cost of candidacy runs to Rs 5 crore!

Over 1,800 candidates in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections have been instructed by the state election commission to maintain an account of expenditures incurred by them.

The state election commission is, of course, only issuing instructions to the candidates per the norms framed by the national Election Commission. Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, makes it mandatory for every candidate to the House of the People or to a state Legislative Assembly, to keep a separate and correct account of all expenditure incurred.

For Rajasthan, the Election Commission has fixed an expenditure of Rs 40 lakh per constituency and per candidate for the Assembly elections.

The state election commission has also fixed rates for several items that are normally used during elections for both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.