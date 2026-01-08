Assembly polls: Congress intensifies alliance talks; Rahul, Priyanka may visit TN soon

With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections drawing closer, the state’s political landscape is stirring with fresh urgency, and the Congress is moving to reclaim momentum through a twin strategy of alliance recalibration and grassroots mobilisation.

Senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to visit the state in the coming weeks, a move widely seen as a signal of the party high command’s renewed attention to Tamil Nadu as the electoral battle approaches. Their prospective visits underscore an effort to project unity, energy and leadership at a time when political alignments are under close scrutiny.

Against this charged backdrop, the Congress high command has constituted a five-member committee to hold structured talks with the DMK leadership. Headed by Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, the panel includes TNCC president Selvaperunthagai and Congress Legislature Party leader Rajesh Kumar, among others. Party sources say the committee has already begun consultations aimed at ironing out alliance-related concerns — from coordination and communication to seat-sharing expectations and the Congress’ role within the ruling dispensation.

Beyond alliance negotiations, introspection within the Congress has deepened over questions of governance participation and political visibility. These deliberations involve senior leaders such as All India Congress Professionals and Data Analytics Department chairman Praveen Chakravarty, MPs Jothimani and Manickam Tagore, and legislature party leader Rajesh Kumar. There is a growing push, sources say, for a clearer and more assertive Congress presence within the alliance framework.