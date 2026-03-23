Assembly polls: EC issues digital vouchers for free airtime to parties on DD, AIR

In a move aimed at lending both equity and reach to the electoral discourse, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a structured system of digital time vouchers, granting recognised National and State parties access to free airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

Anchored in Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the initiative lays out a carefully calibrated framework for political communication across the poll-bound regions of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Through its digital platform, the commission has already distributed these vouchers, marking a shift towards a more transparent and streamlined allocation of broadcast opportunities. The designated window for these transmissions will open with the publication of the final list of contesting candidates and close two days prior to polling in each phase — ensuring that voters are engaged, yet insulated from last-minute campaign noise.