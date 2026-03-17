Congress releases first list of 55 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls
Chennithala, Sunny Joseph and V.D. Satheesan among key nominees as party eyes return to power
The Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, fielding senior leader Ramesh Chennithala from the Haripad constituency as it steps up preparations to challenge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
State unit president Sunny Joseph has been nominated from Peravoor, while Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will contest from Paravur, according to the list finalised by the party’s central election committee.
The names were approved at a meeting of the committee chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day, party sources said.
Among other prominent candidates, Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, has been fielded from Puthupally, a constituency long associated with his father. Former Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas will contest from the Chirayinkeezhu-SC constituency.
The party has also nominated former Lok Sabha MP K. Muraleedharan, son of former chief minister K. Karunakaran, from the Vattiyoorkavu seat.
Mix of experience and legacy candidates
The first list reflects a blend of senior leaders, organisational figures and candidates with political lineage, indicating the party’s attempt to balance experience with continuity.
Chennithala, a former Leader of Opposition and senior organisational figure in the state, is expected to play a key role in the party’s campaign, while Satheesan continues to be a central face of the Congress in Kerala politics.
The inclusion of leaders with established political backgrounds, alongside figures such as Ramya Haridas, suggests an effort to appeal to both traditional support bases and newer voter segments.
Bid to regain power
The Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the LDF, which has been in office in Kerala for the past decade and is aiming for another term.
The upcoming election is expected to see a direct contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling LDF, with key issues likely to include governance, development and welfare measures.
The elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on 9 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.
The Congress is expected to release additional lists of candidates in the coming days as part of its broader electoral strategy for the state.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines