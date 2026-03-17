Congress releases first list of 55 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

The Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, fielding senior leader Ramesh Chennithala from the Haripad constituency as it steps up preparations to challenge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

State unit president Sunny Joseph has been nominated from Peravoor, while Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will contest from Paravur, according to the list finalised by the party’s central election committee.

The names were approved at a meeting of the committee chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day, party sources said.

Among other prominent candidates, Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, has been fielded from Puthupally, a constituency long associated with his father. Former Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas will contest from the Chirayinkeezhu-SC constituency.

The party has also nominated former Lok Sabha MP K. Muraleedharan, son of former chief minister K. Karunakaran, from the Vattiyoorkavu seat.

Mix of experience and legacy candidates

The first list reflects a blend of senior leaders, organisational figures and candidates with political lineage, indicating the party’s attempt to balance experience with continuity.