Congress to announce candidates in phases after poll notification: Satheesan
Amid uncertainty over the poll announcement, parties hold back candidate declarations, says V.D. Satheesan
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, said on Sunday that the Indian National Congress will unveil its candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly election in phases once the election notification is formally issued.
Addressing reporters, Satheesan indicated that the party and its partners in the United Democratic Front (UDF) had deliberately delayed the announcement of candidates due to uncertainty surrounding the poll schedule.
“Since there was uncertainty about the election announcement, all parties decided to hold back candidate declarations. Once the elections are notified, the candidates will be announced in different phases,” he said.
Satheesan also sought to allay speculation about disagreements within the Opposition alliance, asserting that seat-sharing talks among UDF partners are nearing completion. According to him, the matter could be finalised in a brief meeting, as discussions have already reached their concluding stage.
“There are no issues between the allies regarding seat-sharing. If any seat exchange becomes necessary, it will be discussed amicably,” he said, emphasising that the alliance partners are working in close coordination.
He further noted that none of the UDF constituents have demanded additional seats, reflecting what he described as a spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding within the alliance.
On the question of whether Members of Parliament might be fielded in the assembly polls, Satheesan said the decision would ultimately rest with the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the party’s central leadership.
The remarks come as political parties in Kerala intensify preparations for the Assembly elections, with alliances finalising strategies and candidate lists ahead of the official poll notification.
With PTI inputs
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