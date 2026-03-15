Congress to announce candidates in phases after poll notification: Satheesan

Satheesan also sought to allay speculation about disagreements within the Opposition alliance, asserting that seat-sharing talks among UDF partners are nearing completion. According to him, the matter could be finalised in a brief meeting, as discussions have already reached their concluding stage.

“There are no issues between the allies regarding seat-sharing. If any seat exchange becomes necessary, it will be discussed amicably,” he said, emphasising that the alliance partners are working in close coordination.

He further noted that none of the UDF constituents have demanded additional seats, reflecting what he described as a spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding within the alliance.

On the question of whether Members of Parliament might be fielded in the assembly polls, Satheesan said the decision would ultimately rest with the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the party’s central leadership.

The remarks come as political parties in Kerala intensify preparations for the Assembly elections, with alliances finalising strategies and candidate lists ahead of the official poll notification.

With PTI inputs