Congress jibes at EC ahead of poll schedule, invokes ‘G1–G2’ remark

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday evening, the Indian National Congress launched a sharp political dig, suggesting the announcement would have been cleared by “G2” only after “G1” had finished a round of government inaugurations and launches.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the poll schedule, expected to be unveiled at 4 pm, would likely come only after a series of official events such as inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs and project launches had concluded.

“It would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs and launches,” Ramesh remarked.

The Congress has frequently used the term “G2” to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, both of whom hail from the western state of Gujarat.