At least 182 prisoners serving life imprisonment to be freed on Independence Day: MP home minister

As many as 182 prisoners serving their life imprisonment in different jails in Madhya Pradesh would be freed on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15), state home minister Narottam Mishra has said.

Briefing the press on Tuesday, Mishra said that earlier prisoners serving life imprisonment were released twice a year -- on the occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day, but now this exercise takes place four times in one year.

The minister also made it clear that those serving life imprisonment on rape charges would not be given any leniency. While those who have been punished with fines, they will be released only after paying the amount.