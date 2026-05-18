Atishi claims ED raids will not rescue BJP in Goa

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Opposition parties, claiming that even such actions would not help the ruling party retain power in Goa.

Her remarks came after the ED carried out searches at premises linked to AAP leader Deepak Singla and others in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation.

In a video message posted on X, Atishi said the BJP had previously used central agencies against political rivals during elections in other states.

She alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers in West Bengal were targeted by the ED during election periods, with several party members jailed before later being released once polling had concluded.

According to Atishi, similar tactics were later used against AAP leaders in Punjab. She claimed that leaders who joined the BJP were spared action, while those who refused to switch allegiance faced investigations.