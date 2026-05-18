Atishi claims ED raids will not rescue BJP in Goa
AAP leader alleges central agency is being misused to target Opposition parties ahead of elections in Goa
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Opposition parties, claiming that even such actions would not help the ruling party retain power in Goa.
Her remarks came after the ED carried out searches at premises linked to AAP leader Deepak Singla and others in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation.
In a video message posted on X, Atishi said the BJP had previously used central agencies against political rivals during elections in other states.
She alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers in West Bengal were targeted by the ED during election periods, with several party members jailed before later being released once polling had concluded.
According to Atishi, similar tactics were later used against AAP leaders in Punjab. She claimed that leaders who joined the BJP were spared action, while those who refused to switch allegiance faced investigations.
Referring to AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, she alleged that action was initiated against him after he declined to join the BJP.
Atishi further claimed that Goa had now become the BJP’s next political target because of growing public dissatisfaction with the state government and the increasing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party there.
Describing the raids on Deepak Singla’s premises as politically motivated, she said around 15 ED vehicles and nearly 50 officials were involved in the operation.
She alleged that investigators were attempting to gather organisational information about the AAP, including details of its workers and outreach activities.
Atishi maintained that her party would not be intimidated by such actions and asserted that voters in Goa were closely observing developments.
“The BJP has ruined Goa, and even ED raids will not be able to save the party there,” she said.
With IANS inputs
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