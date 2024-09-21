Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, say officials

The swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Atishi as Delhi chief minister and her council of ministers will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon, 21 September, officials said.

Officials at the lieutenant governor's office said president Droupadi Murmu has appointed Atishi as chief minister of Delhi from the date of her being sworn in and has also accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

The president also cleared the appointment of five ministers and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm at Raj Niwas, they said.

According to an AAP leader, the ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair as the mood in the party is not upbeat because of Kejriwal's resignation and also because of the delay in approvals, leaving little time for preparations.

After Kejriwal tendered resignation as Delhi chief minister along with his council of ministers to lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday, files of both the resignation and government formation by Atishi were sent to president Droupadi Murmu for her nod, the officials said.

The AAP MLAs met earlier this week and unanimously chose Atishi as the leader of the ruling legislature party.

The new council of ministers announced by the AAP would include Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and new entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra.