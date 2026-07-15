Ram mandir theft row: Speaker's 'true devotion' remark sparks political storm

Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana has come under fire from the Opposition after suggesting that those demanding the return of donations allegedly stolen from the Ayodhya Ram temple "may not have donated with true devotion", even as the investigation into the embezzlement case gathered pace with fresh searches and recoveries.

The controversy erupted after Mahana, responding to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's demand that devotees' donations be returned following the alleged theft, remarked in a video aired by a news portal that those seeking their money back may not have donated with "true" devotion.

His comments drew sharp criticism from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), prompting the veteran BJP leader to clarify on Wednesday, 15 July that his remarks were directed solely at Singh and not at devotees in general. "Offerings made by us were not stolen because we can see it in the form of the grand Ram temple standing in Ayodhya," Mahana told PTI Videos.

He maintained that the alleged theft involved only a portion of the offerings and pointed out that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted, the accused arrested and the investigation was progressing.

"It is unfortunate that some people committed theft there. The government has constituted an SIT, action has been taken and the accused have been sent to jail. Whoever is involved, irrespective of his position, must be punished," he said.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, Mahana said they were made in response to Digvijaya Singh's demand for a refund of his donation. "When Digvijaya Singh said his money should be returned, I said that perhaps he had not donated with devotion because money offered with devotion is never sought back. Devotees do not ask for a return of their offerings," he said.