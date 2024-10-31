Ayushman Bharat scheme exists only on paper: Delhi health minister
A day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi’s health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited patients in G.B. Pant Hospital and said 80 per cent of those admitted to the hospital come from BJP-ruled states. Terming the Ayushman Bharat scheme a complete failure, Bharadwaj said that was the reason these patients had come to Delhi for treatment.
As part of a Diwali programme on Thursday, Bharadwaj visited the cardiology department at the hospital. During his visit, he checked on patients' health, distributed fruits, and extended Diwali wishes. He said approximately 80 per cent of patients in the cardiology department come from BJP-ruled states, having travelled long distances for treatment.
Bharadwaj emphasised that the Delhi government provides free healthcare to both Delhi residents and those from other parts of the country, without any discrimination. The AAP minister noted that while the Central government frequently lauds its Ayushman Bharat scheme, the majority of patients in Delhi's hospitals are from states governed by the BJP.
Bhardwaj's ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the opposition BJP are engaged in a political battle over the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has not been implemented in the national capital.
He questioned why these individuals, many from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other BJP-ruled states, were not benefiting from the Centre's health scheme in their own states, instead travelling hundreds of kilometres to seek health care in Delhi.
During his conversations with patients, the Delhi health minister said he learned that many had journeyed from various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, drawn to Delhi's hospitals owing to inadequate health care in their home states. Despite the presence of numerous private hospitals in nearby areas like Noida and Gurugram (Gurgaon), residents still seek treatment in Delhi, he said.
Bharadwaj called the Ayushman Bharat scheme largely ineffective, stating that it exists only on paper and fails to provide real benefits to the poor. He questioned the BJP's claims of successful implementation, asserting that if the scheme was effective, these patients would not need to come to Delhi for treatment. "The Ayushman Bharat scheme, as promoted by the Central government, is failing to support the people it claims to serve," he said.
He reaffirmed the strength of the healthcare system established by Kejriwal, which has garnered attention both nationally and internationally. “The Delhi government remains committed to providing free and adequate treatment to all patients, including those from BJP-ruled states, and will continue to enhance its healthcare services,” he said.
