Ayushman Bharat scheme exists only on paper: Delhi health minister

A day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi’s health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited patients in G.B. Pant Hospital and said 80 per cent of those admitted to the hospital come from BJP-ruled states. Terming the Ayushman Bharat scheme a complete failure, Bharadwaj said that was the reason these patients had come to Delhi for treatment.

As part of a Diwali programme on Thursday, Bharadwaj visited the cardiology department at the hospital. During his visit, he checked on patients' health, distributed fruits, and extended Diwali wishes. He said approximately 80 per cent of patients in the cardiology department come from BJP-ruled states, having travelled long distances for treatment.

Bharadwaj emphasised that the Delhi government provides free healthcare to both Delhi residents and those from other parts of the country, without any discrimination. The AAP minister noted that while the Central government frequently lauds its Ayushman Bharat scheme, the majority of patients in Delhi's hospitals are from states governed by the BJP.

Bhardwaj's ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the opposition BJP are engaged in a political battle over the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has not been implemented in the national capital.