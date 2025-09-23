Azam Khan out on bail after almost two years, supporters gather at Sitapur jail

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Azam Khan was released on bail from the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 23 September, after nearly two years of incarceration. Khan drove past the jail premises in a private vehicle, not interacting with a host of reporters who tried to get a comment from him.

His elder son Adeeb, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, had gathered outside Sitapur District Jail since morning to receive him. Several SP leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta, Moradabad MP Ruchi Vira and district president Chatrapati Yadav, were also outside the jail to welcome Khan.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Adeeb said, "Azam Khan is the hero of the day. I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. I have nothing more to say. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail."

Welcoming his release, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced that all "false" cases against him will be withdrawn once the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The legal troubles for Khan, considered one of the SP’s prominent Muslim leaders, began with a hate speech case filed against him ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since then, both the number of cases and punitive action have continued without pause. Multiple cases were also registered against his wife, and son Abdullah.