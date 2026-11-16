Azam Khan sent to 10-day judicial custody in ED money laundering case
Samajwadi Party leader was produced before a special court in Ghaziabad and sent to Dasna jail
A special court in Ghaziabad on Monday remanded Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The 78-year-old leader will remain in custody until 26 November, when the matter is scheduled to come up for its next hearing.
Khan was taken from the court premises to Dasna jail following the order. He was produced before the court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into donations received by the trust and the alleged utilisation of its funds for the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
ED questioned Khan at its Delhi office
The ED had questioned Khan at its headquarters in Delhi on Friday. Officials said the agency's Lucknow zonal investigation team recorded his statement in connection with the money laundering case.
Khan was not taken to the agency's Lucknow office, where the case is registered, because of his age and related medical concerns, officials said.
The ED arrested Khan outside Rampur jail on 31 October. He was subsequently lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.
ED case linked to Jauhar Trust and university
The ED registered the money laundering case after taking cognisance of 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Khan and his alleged associates.
The agency has alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted towards the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which was promoted by Khan. It has also accused him of using his position as the state's urban development minister and his influence over the UP Jal Nigam to facilitate the alleged irregularities.
In July, the Rampur Development Authority ordered the demolition of 38 buildings on the university campus. The university subsequently challenged the order through an appeal.
The ED conducted searches in the case in August and questioned Khan. It has also attached land and buildings belonging to the university under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), estimating their current market value at Rs 1,170 crore.
Following his arrest, Khan approached the Supreme Court seeking bail. The apex court declined to entertain his plea and transferred it to the Allahabad High Court, requesting the Chief Justice to list the matter before a division bench on 16 November.