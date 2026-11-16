Azam Khan sent to 10-day judicial custody in ED money laundering case

A special court in Ghaziabad on Monday remanded Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The 78-year-old leader will remain in custody until 26 November, when the matter is scheduled to come up for its next hearing.

Khan was taken from the court premises to Dasna jail following the order. He was produced before the court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into donations received by the trust and the alleged utilisation of its funds for the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

ED questioned Khan at its Delhi office

The ED had questioned Khan at its headquarters in Delhi on Friday. Officials said the agency's Lucknow zonal investigation team recorded his statement in connection with the money laundering case.

Khan was not taken to the agency's Lucknow office, where the case is registered, because of his age and related medical concerns, officials said.

The ED arrested Khan outside Rampur jail on 31 October. He was subsequently lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.