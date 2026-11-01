Azam Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in Jauhar Trust money laundering case

ED alleges diversion of government funds to build Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

University assets worth Rs 1,170 crore attached under anti-money laundering law

A special court in Ghaziabad on Sunday sent senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

Khan was produced before the court amid heavy security, with scores of supporters gathering outside the premises. Special court judge Avanish Kumar Pandey passed the order, Khan's lawyer Danish Ali told reporters.

The SP leader will be lodged at Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad, his lawyer said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Khan on Saturday, shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in a separate case involving alleged possession of dual PAN cards.

During Sunday's hearing, Khan's lawyer argued that Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had been violated. The ED, meanwhile, sought custody of the leader, saying his interrogation was necessary to investigate financial transactions, alleged transfers of benami properties and other evidence linked to the case.

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Khan and others on the basis of 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his alleged associates.