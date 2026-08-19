SP accuses BJP of ‘vindictive politics’ over ED raids linked to Azam Khan
Congress alleges jailed SP leader is being targeted as agency searches 10 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday accused the BJP of pursuing “vindictive politics” after the Enforcement Directorate searched several locations associated with jailed SP leader Azam Khan.
The agency conducted raids at 10 premises in Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The locations included the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and the trust that operates it.
Officials said the searches were intended to trace suspected proceeds of crime and recover digital evidence, financial records and other documents connected to the alleged diversion and use of government funds.
SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma alleged that the BJP-led government was targeting individuals associated with previous administrations because it had little of its own to offer the public.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party engages in vindictive politics. It has nothing of its own to offer. Whenever it comes to power, it pursues vindictive politics against previous governments,” Verma said.
He also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of undermining public welfare schemes introduced during SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure as chief minister and taking credit for projects launched by the previous administration.
“The BJP has nothing left to offer the country, which is why it is harassing people associated with previous governments,” Verma added.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress also criticised the searches. State Congress president Ajay Rai alleged that the action was intended to “target and weaken” Khan.
Khan is currently serving a sentence in Rampur Jail alongside his son, Abdullah Azam.
The raids come amid a separate dispute involving the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The Rampur Development Authority had alleged that 38 of the institution’s 40 buildings were constructed without the required approvals and directed the university to demolish them within a specified period.
The demolition order triggered a political controversy and protests by students concerned about the future of the university. In late July, the divisional commissioner temporarily stayed the order, preventing further administrative action against the buildings until additional directions were issued.
The Samajwadi Party has strongly opposed the proposed demolition, while uncertainty continues over the fate of the university and its campus buildings.
With IANS inputs