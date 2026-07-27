Moradabad commissioner stays demolition order against Azam Khan's Jauhar University
Administrative action suspended until further orders after Rampur Development Authority directed demolition of 38 buildings over alleged plan violations
The Moradabad Commissioner on Monday stayed the demolition order issued against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, providing temporary relief to the institution founded by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh ordered that the demolition proceedings and all related administrative action remain suspended until further orders.
The development comes nearly two weeks after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) directed the demolition of 38 of the university's 40 buildings, alleging they had been constructed without approval of the building plan.
The RDA issued the order on July 15 after a report submitted by a regional junior engineer flagged alleged unauthorised constructions on the university campus.
According to the authority, 38 buildings were constructed without obtaining the requisite approval for the building plan.
Political row
The demolition order has triggered a political controversy ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled early next year.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of targeting the university out of political vendetta and appealed for the institution to be protected.
"The BJP should stop making excuses and save this temple of education," Yadav said, adding that "prejudice is the most visible form of injustice."
Last week, a Samajwadi Party delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey met Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and sought suspension of the demolition drive.
The delegation also submitted a memorandum signed by 45 party MLAs.
Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, located about 12 km from Rampur railway station, was established in 2006 by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The university has been at the centre of multiple legal and administrative proceedings in recent years involving land and construction-related issues.