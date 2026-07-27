Moradabad commissioner stays demolition order against Azam Khan's Jauhar University

The Moradabad Commissioner on Monday stayed the demolition order issued against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, providing temporary relief to the institution founded by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh ordered that the demolition proceedings and all related administrative action remain suspended until further orders.

The development comes nearly two weeks after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) directed the demolition of 38 of the university's 40 buildings, alleging they had been constructed without approval of the building plan.

The RDA issued the order on July 15 after a report submitted by a regional junior engineer flagged alleged unauthorised constructions on the university campus.

According to the authority, 38 buildings were constructed without obtaining the requisite approval for the building plan.