Civil society group urges Yogi Adityanath to halt demolition of Jauhar University

A coalition of citizens has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the state government to halt the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur and explore legal and regulatory remedies before taking what it described as an irreversible step.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Citizens for Fraternity-Bharat (CFF-Bharat) appealed to the government to prioritise the interests of students while ensuring compliance with the law.

"While we fully respect the rule of law and recognise that all institutions must comply with statutory requirements, we humbly appeal that any action affecting an educational institution be guided by the principles of natural justice, proportionality, and the larger public interest," the letter said.

It was signed by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former diplomat Ashok Sharma, industrialist Saeed Mustafa Shervani, senior business leader Navaid Khan and journalist Javed M. Ansari, among others.

Describing the university as more than a collection of buildings, the signatories said it serves thousands of students and contributes to the country's intellectual and social development.

"Any action that could disrupt the education and future of innocent students deserves careful reconsideration," the letter said.

The group urged the government to exhaust all legal remedies, opportunities for rectification and judicial processes before carrying out any demolition.