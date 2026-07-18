Civil society group urges Yogi Adityanath to halt demolition of Jauhar University
Citizens for Fraternity-Bharat appeals for regulatory remedies before razing 38 buildings, saying students' interests and principles of natural justice should take precedence
A coalition of citizens has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the state government to halt the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur and explore legal and regulatory remedies before taking what it described as an irreversible step.
In a letter to the chief minister, the Citizens for Fraternity-Bharat (CFF-Bharat) appealed to the government to prioritise the interests of students while ensuring compliance with the law.
"While we fully respect the rule of law and recognise that all institutions must comply with statutory requirements, we humbly appeal that any action affecting an educational institution be guided by the principles of natural justice, proportionality, and the larger public interest," the letter said.
It was signed by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former diplomat Ashok Sharma, industrialist Saeed Mustafa Shervani, senior business leader Navaid Khan and journalist Javed M. Ansari, among others.
Describing the university as more than a collection of buildings, the signatories said it serves thousands of students and contributes to the country's intellectual and social development.
"Any action that could disrupt the education and future of innocent students deserves careful reconsideration," the letter said.
The group urged the government to exhaust all legal remedies, opportunities for rectification and judicial processes before carrying out any demolition.
"If there are legal or regulatory violations, we respectfully request that all available legal remedies, opportunities for rectification, and judicial processes be exhausted before any irreversible action is taken. This would uphold both the rule of law and the constitutional values of fairness and justice," it said.
CFF-Bharat said it was committed to fraternity, dialogue and national harmony, and appealed to the state government to adopt "a compassionate and balanced approach" that safeguards students' interests while ensuring compliance with the law.
The appeal comes after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, saying they had been constructed without approval of the building plan.
The university has argued that the area was outside the RDA's jurisdiction when the buildings were constructed. However, the authority rejected the contention, maintaining that approval from the competent authority was mandatory at the time of construction.
Founded in 2006 by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the university has been at the centre of multiple legal disputes in recent years over alleged land encroachment and lease violations. The Uttar Pradesh government has reclaimed large portions of the university's land, and earlier this year Khan and his family stepped down from its governing trust.