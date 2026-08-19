ED raids premises linked to Azam Khan’s trust in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and its university, which are associated with jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, as part of a money laundering investigation.

Officials said the searches covered around 10 locations in Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. Central Reserve Police Force personnel accompanied the investigating teams.

The raids followed the registration of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The premises searched included those connected to a chartered accountant in Saharanpur, two companies and their promoters allegedly associated with the trust.

According to ED officials, the investigation relates to allegations that funds from government contracts were diverted through private contractors and subsequently used to create assets for the trust and the university.

The Lucknow-headquartered Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust has Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, as its principal trustee. Several members of his family and his associates are also linked to the organisation.