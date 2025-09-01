Ballot betrayal? Congress cries foul in Gujarat in latest statewise exposé

Riding the wave of revelations from Bengaluru, Bihar and Goa, now it is Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda’s turn to spotlight the ‘anomalies’ in his own state, alleging a web of voter manipulation that echoes the Mahadevapura controversy.

Chavda held a press conference over the weekend, on 30 August, Saturday, to put out allegations of electoral fraud in Gujarat, in what seems to be the Opposition’s continued project to dig up evidence for the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign — evidence from the Election Commission’s own records, a trend we saw begin with the first claims made for Bengaluru's Mahadevapura assembly constituency, which went to the polls in 2024.

A meticulous probe by Chavda’s team into Navsari’s voter rolls in Gujarat has now unveiled over 30,000 duplicate or questionable entries, casting a shadow over the sanctity of the electoral process in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah’s own home state.

Chavda warned that if these anomalies were reflected across the state, as many as 62 lakh (6.2 million) voters might be ensnared in the web of irregularities.

He demanded a comprehensive audit of the electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of bowing to pressure from the ruling BJP. The ruling party, in turn, has brushed off the INDIA bloc’s allegations as being ‘unfounded’ and ‘politically motivated’.

However, the INDIA bloc leadership refuses to back down.