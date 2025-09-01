Ballot betrayal? Congress cries foul in Gujarat in latest statewise exposé
State party chief Amit Chavda’s probe in Navsari uncovered 30,000-plus duplicate or suspicious voter entries, raising fresh concerns over electoral integrity
Riding the wave of revelations from Bengaluru, Bihar and Goa, now it is Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda’s turn to spotlight the ‘anomalies’ in his own state, alleging a web of voter manipulation that echoes the Mahadevapura controversy.
Chavda held a press conference over the weekend, on 30 August, Saturday, to put out allegations of electoral fraud in Gujarat, in what seems to be the Opposition’s continued project to dig up evidence for the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign — evidence from the Election Commission’s own records, a trend we saw begin with the first claims made for Bengaluru's Mahadevapura assembly constituency, which went to the polls in 2024.
A meticulous probe by Chavda’s team into Navsari’s voter rolls in Gujarat has now unveiled over 30,000 duplicate or questionable entries, casting a shadow over the sanctity of the electoral process in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah’s own home state.
Chavda warned that if these anomalies were reflected across the state, as many as 62 lakh (6.2 million) voters might be ensnared in the web of irregularities.
He demanded a comprehensive audit of the electoral rolls, accusing the Election Commission of bowing to pressure from the ruling BJP. The ruling party, in turn, has brushed off the INDIA bloc’s allegations as being ‘unfounded’ and ‘politically motivated’.
However, the INDIA bloc leadership refuses to back down.
In the press conference, Chavda spotlighted the Choryasi assembly segment in Navsari, in particular — locally considered a BJP stronghold and the constituency of Union minister C.R. Patil.
Examining roughly 40 per cent of the voter list, the Congress claims it identified nearly 30,000 entries that were duplicate, fake or otherwise suspicious.
Based on this sample, Chavda estimates the scale of irregularities could extend to as many as 75,000 dubious entries in just that one constituency, and even more alarmingly, up to 62 lakh (6.2 million) across Gujarat.
Chavda described this alleged voter manipulation as a systemic attempt to undermine democracy. He outlined several methods reportedly used in the fraud:
One individual cast multiple votes.
Minor spelling changes were made to names.
Duplicate or invalid EPIC (voter ID) numbers were created.
Voter entries were logged in different languages.
Address alterations were used to inflate the electoral rolls.
Framing this as more than a local issue, Chavda declared it a statewide conspiracy and pledged to launch a door-to-door verification campaign ahead of the 2027 Gujarat assembly elections.
Every Congress worker will comb through voter lists, raise the flag where irregularities were found and defend bona fide citizens’ votes, he vowed.
These developments follow earlier claims of fraud in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura seat, where over 1 lakh fake voters were reported; reports of hundreds of people sharing the same premises in Goa and Bihar; as well as RJD leader and chief ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar highlighting BJP leaders in particular with dual voter IDs — and some of them cross-voting from Gujarat!
