Bankipur by-poll shakes BJP as Prashant Kishor’s victory draws praise, criticism
Jan Suraaj Party’s maiden win triggers political buzz, with rivals and allies reading new equations
The Jan Suraaj Party's maiden electoral victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election has prompted sharp political reactions, with leaders across party lines interpreting Prashant Kishor's win as a significant development in Bihar's evolving political landscape.
Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav hailed Kishor's campaign strategy, describing the result as a "masterstroke", while urging the Jan Suraaj founder to fulfil the promises made during the election campaign.
"Prashant Kishor has really pulled off a masterstroke. He fought the election brilliantly and has raised high expectations among the people of Bankipur," Yadav said.
He, however, added that Kishor would now be judged on delivery, noting that some of his public statements on development had appeared to change over the course of the campaign.
Reacting to the outcome, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the by-election result reflected a broader political trend and claimed it signalled a decline in the BJP's electoral fortunes.
Prasad argued that the result was not unexpected and asserted that similar outcomes could be seen in future by-elections. Prasad also claimed the BJP's electoral slide had begun after the Ayodhya election and expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, would form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 assembly elections.
Within the NDA, JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak called for an introspective review following the party's defeat in Bankipur.
Rajak said the party needed to identify weaknesses at the grassroots level and engage directly with workers to understand the reasons behind the setback. He maintained that a comprehensive organisational review would help the party prepare to regain the seat in the future.
Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypoll after securing 63,203 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who polled 44,250 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished third with 14,085 votes.
Kishor's victory margin of 18,953 votes marks the first electoral success for the Jan Suraaj Party since its formation, providing a significant boost to the party's political ambitions and strengthening its position as an emerging force in Bihar politics.
With IANS inputs