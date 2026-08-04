Bankipur by-poll shakes BJP as Prashant Kishor’s victory draws praise, criticism

The Jan Suraaj Party's maiden electoral victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election has prompted sharp political reactions, with leaders across party lines interpreting Prashant Kishor's win as a significant development in Bihar's evolving political landscape.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav hailed Kishor's campaign strategy, describing the result as a "masterstroke", while urging the Jan Suraaj founder to fulfil the promises made during the election campaign.

"Prashant Kishor has really pulled off a masterstroke. He fought the election brilliantly and has raised high expectations among the people of Bankipur," Yadav said.

He, however, added that Kishor would now be judged on delivery, noting that some of his public statements on development had appeared to change over the course of the campaign.

Reacting to the outcome, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the by-election result reflected a broader political trend and claimed it signalled a decline in the BJP's electoral fortunes.