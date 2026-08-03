Bankipur sends early warning to BJP: In power yes, but popularity waning

Even before delimitation, the area was part of the Patna West Assembly constituency, represented repeatedly by Nabin's father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha since 1995. The loss, therefore, is being viewed not merely as an electoral setback but also as a personal blow to the BJP president, who is still trying to establish his authority within the organisation.

The Bankipur verdict also challenges the conventional wisdom that by-elections generally favour the ruling party. Instead, Bankipur suggests that voters are willing to break with precedent when local sentiment runs strongly against the incumbent. More strikingly, the result appears to indicate that younger voters, particularly Gen Z, were less influenced by traditional political loyalties than earlier generations that have largely backed the BJP.

Although it was only a by-election, the BJP invested considerable political capital in the contest. The campaign relied heavily on Hindutva and also sought to consolidate caste support. Yet neither strategy appears to have delivered the desired outcome.

The constituency has a significant Kayastha population, and with Nitin Nabin himself belonging to the community, the BJP was expected to enjoy a natural advantage. The verdict suggests that caste identity alone may no longer be sufficient to secure electoral success. It was actually claimed that the BJP candidate even lost in his own booth.

As per Bihar watchers, the implications extend beyond a single Assembly seat. For the first time, the BJP is leading the Bihar government after years of playing junior partner to former chief minister Nitish Kumar. With Nitish Kumar receding from the state's political landscape and the RJD under Lalu Prasad Yadav no longer as dominant as it was, Bihar's political space is undergoing a significant realignment.

Kishor's victory positions him as a more credible challenger in that evolving landscape.

Though the voter turnout was significantly lower than in the previous Assembly election, dropping by nearly 23 percentage points, the verdict itself is unequivocal — despite the advantages of incumbency, an extensive organisational network and the full government machinery, the BJP failed to retain one of its safest seats.

Whether Bankipur marks the beginning of a larger political shift cannot be determined from a single bypoll. But it has undoubtedly sent a warning that political power and public popularity are not always constant — and that the BJP's 'double-engine government' may no longer be as electorally invincible as it once appeared.