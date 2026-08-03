Prashant Kishor set for landmark win in BJP bastion Bankipur bypoll

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was on course for a landmark victory in the Bankipur assembly bypoll on Monday, 3 August, opening up a commanding lead in the BJP stronghold where voting was necessitated after party president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.

Making his electoral debut, the noted poll strategist led BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha from the opening round of counting and was ahead by 15,864 votes after 26 of the 31 rounds.

The lead triggered celebrations in the Jan Suraaj Party camp, marking a dramatic turnaround after the fledgling outfit failed to win a single seat in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

"This is the beginning of a golden age for our party," state president and former bureaucrat Manoj Bharti said. "In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme. The verdict is a message to parties and leaders who arrogantly think of constituencies as fiefdoms."

RJD candidate Rekha Gupta, whom Nabin had defeated by around 50,000 votes in last year's Assembly polls before resigning the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha, was trailing in third place.