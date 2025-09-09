Battle for Rajya Sabha chair: Election to choose next vice-president today

The grandeur of New Parliament Building sets the stage for a high-stakes contest — the election to choose India’s next vice-president, the nation’s second-highest constitutional office and the guardian of order in the Rajya Sabha.

The election is being held on Tuesday, 9 September, with voting scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm.

The contest is between NDA nominee and Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

The vice-president also serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the outcome crucial for parliamentary functioning.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, who embraced the RSS at just 16, is portrayed as a quiet yet unwavering foot soldier — “low key” in manner but “100 per cent RSS” in spirit.

Across from him stands his rival, a former Supreme Court judge who, even after stepping down in 2011, has kept his presence alive in public life, most recently steering an expert panel in Telangana to scrutinise the state’s ambitious caste survey.