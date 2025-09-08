Vice-presidential poll: NDA's test of numbers, optics, and conscience

With cross-voting fears haunting the BJP and growing unease within the NDA, Tuesday's vice-presidential election could reshape India’s political landscape.

On the surface, the numbers seem clear. The BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners command a majority in Parliament, with 427 MPs on their side. By contrast, the Opposition INDIA bloc has 353 MPs. For victory in the election, a candidate requires 392 votes. Simple arithmetic suggests an easy win for NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan.

But politics is rarely about arithmetic alone. Over the past few weeks, reports of dissent, lobbying, and the possibility of cross-voting have unsettled the BJP leadership. The Opposition’s candidate, retired Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, has emerged as a credible challenger, not because the INDIA bloc has the numbers, but because the BJP appears less confident of its own house than ever before.

Ordinarily, the vice-president’s election does not generate the kind of feverish speculation that grips a general election or a crucial state poll. Yet this time, the stakes are unusually high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have invested their personal authority in ensuring Radhakrishnan’s victory. The problem for the duo is not just about numbers. It is about loyalty.

Within the BJP, there are murmurs of discontent after a string of electoral setbacks and what some MPs privately describe as an over-centralised style of functioning. In the NDA, allies such as Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Odisha’s BJD are weighing their options carefully, even as they publicly avoid a break with the ruling dispensation. Indeed, the BJD has already declared its decision to abstain, claiming it wishes to remain equidistant from both the INDIA bloc and the NDA.

The INDIA bloc, for its part, has mounted an aggressive campaign. Justice Reddy has reached out to disgruntled MPs across party lines, banking on the secrecy of the ballot and the possibility that a protest vote could tilt the scales.