Vice-president’s office not a political post: INDIA bloc's Sudershan Reddy

INDIA bloc vice-presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy on Friday said the office of the vice-president is a "high Constitutional body" and must be seen as distinct from day-to-day political institutions.

Speaking at a media interaction in Guwahati, the former chief justice of Gauhati High Court stressed that the role demands qualities similar to those of a judge — fair, impartial, and reasoned.

“It is not a simple political institution… The qualities required of a person who intends to sit in that office is akin to a judge — impartial, reasonable and fair in your words, actions and deeds… This is my understanding of the office of the vice-president,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the press.

Reddy, who has been fielded as the INDIA bloc’s consensus nominee for the vice-presidential election scheduled for 9 September, declined to comment on former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation before the end of his term. He reiterated, however, that the vice-president's role is “not a simple political institution” but rather a dignified Constitutional responsibility.

During the interaction, Reddy also spoke about the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling it a “Constitutionally empowered autonomous body” that plays a central role in ensuring free and fair elections. He, however, expressed concern over the changing relationship between the citizen and their right to vote.

“There is a saying that people of India first got the right to vote and then became citizens of the country, but now this has gone topsy-turvy,” he said, drawing from historical accounts of how India’s electoral framework was developed even before the Constitution was fully drafted.