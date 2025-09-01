Dhankhar’s next step: From VP enclave to Chhatarpur farmhouse

Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has reportedly quietly decamped from his official residence to a private farmhouse in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, six weeks after dramatically resigning from office.

According to unnamed officials, Dhankhar is currently lodged at the Gadaipur property of Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala, in what is being billed as a temporary arrangement until he is allotted the palatial Type-VIII bungalow he is entitled to as a former vice-president.

On paper, this is little more than a matter of real estate logistics. But in the political corridors of Lutyens’ Delhi, the episode has fuelled speculation worthy of a political thriller. Dhankhar has been conspicuously absent from the public eye since stepping down on 21 July, the very first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Officially, he cited health concerns as his reason for resignation. Unofficially, whispers abound about whether those “concerns” extend far beyond yoga routines and dietary discipline.

For now, the former vice-president is reduced to a ghostly figure in Delhi politics: not quite gone, but curiously invisible. The fact that a man who was the second-highest Constitutional functionary of the Republic has vanished from political discourse has not gone unnoticed. In a government that prefers to trumpet every resignation, appointment, and inauguration with fanfare, the studied silence on Dhankhar’s whereabouts has been deafening.

Opposition leaders have hinted — half in jest, half in alarm — that the former vice-president may as well be under “house arrest by stealth”, his farmhouse residency now a velvet cage rather than a retreat.