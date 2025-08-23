CPI MP writes to Jagdeep Dhankhar, concerned over his disappearance from public life
It expresses concern over his complete absence from public life since resignation. He hasn't addressed the press or made a single public appearance, even cancelling pre-scheduled events
Turns out Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P. Sandosh Kumar on 21 August, Thursday, wrote a letter to former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing deep concern over his sudden resignation from the post and subsequent disappearance from public life.
In the letter, he urged the former vice president to respond as soon as possible and reassure Parliament and the public.
CPI MP and party leader in Rajya Sabha P. Sandhosh Kumar recalled that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the posts of vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman a month ago, citing 'health reasons', was a shock to Parliament and the entire country. Though differences were natural during his tenure as chairman, the dignity of the post he held was always respected.
The letter states that the biggest cause of concern is Jagdeep Dhankhar's complete absence from public life since his resignation. He has not addressed the press, nor made any public appearances — and, in fact, even cancelled pre-scheduled events. Such a silence and withdrawal citing health reasons has, naturally, led to deep concern among fellow MPs and citizens about his health.
In the letter, Sandosh Kumar said that while the process of selecting his successor is already underway, some clarity and assurance from Dhankhar would help dispel the speculation, uneasiness and unanswered questions surrounding his unprecedented resignation.
The CPI Parliamentary Party emphasised that this appeal was made in all sincerity, respecting the dignity of the high Constitutional post held by Dhankhar and in the interest of transparency and accountability in public life.
