Dhankhar resignation: Shah's statement deepens mystery, says Congress
In first reaction to resignation of former VP, Union home minister seeks to downplay speculation; Jairam Ramesh targets Modi, Shah
Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Union home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar have only deepened the mystery surrounding his disappearance from public life ever since. Several Opposition parties have constantly questioned Dhankhar's whereabouts since he resigned on 21 July.
In an interview to a news agency on 25 August, Shah said, “Dhankhar sahab's resignation is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister and other ministers and members of the government for his good tenure.”
Asked about Opposition claims of Dhankhar being placed under house arrest, Shah said, “We should not create a fuss over all this. Jagdeep Dhankhar was in a Constitutional post and he discharged his duties as per the Constitution. He resigned owing to personal health reasons. There should not be much discussion on this issue.”
Soon after, Ramesh posted on X: 'Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar suddenly and unexpectedly resigned from the post of Vice President of India on the night of 21 July 2025. This was an unprecedented event. A day later, the Prime Minister only wished him good health. Today the Home Minister has tried to say more on this, but he has only deepened the mystery."
Taking a dig at PM Modi and Shah, he wrote, "There is no explanation as to why Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is eager, determined and enthusiastic to protect the interests of farmers, has been completely anonymous for more than a month. This entire episode of resignation is really strange and shows how G2 (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) works."
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader and MP Supriya Sule said, “The day Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, many people met him because he had invited everyone for breakfast. I don’t know what the truth is, but we have had relations with that family for many years. We also tried to contact his family members but could not talk to anyone.”
