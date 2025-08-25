Dhankhar resignation: Shah's statement deepens mystery, says Congress

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Union home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar have only deepened the mystery surrounding his disappearance from public life ever since. Several Opposition parties have constantly questioned Dhankhar's whereabouts since he resigned on 21 July.

In an interview to a news agency on 25 August, Shah said, “Dhankhar sahab's resignation is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister and other ministers and members of the government for his good tenure.”

Asked about Opposition claims of Dhankhar being placed under house arrest, Shah said, “We should not create a fuss over all this. Jagdeep Dhankhar was in a Constitutional post and he discharged his duties as per the Constitution. He resigned owing to personal health reasons. There should not be much discussion on this issue.”