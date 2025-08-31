‘I have not stepped into politics’: B. Sudershan Reddy

That’s retired justice B. Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the Opposition INDIA bloc as its joint candidate for the vice-presidential election due on 9 September. Reddy, who has had a distinguished legal career, was elevated to the Supreme Court in January 2007 and retired in July 2011.

You’ll have heard Union home minister Amit Shah’s diatribe about Reddy’s alleged Naxal sympathies. This attack gathers its ammunition from a landmark Supreme Court judgement by Justice Reddy and Justice S.S. Nijjar, in the Nandini Sundar vs State of Chhattisgarh case, 2011, popularly remembered as the Salwa Judum case.

The 2011 ruling outlawed the use of tribal youth as special police officers (SPOs) in the Salwa Judum, a state-backed militia formed to combat Maoist insurgency. The court deemed the arming of civilians unconstitutional, arguing that it violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and exposed vulnerable tribals to violence without adequate training or accountability.

Reddy emphasised in the ruling that the State cannot arm civilians or delegate its law enforcement duties to untrained vigilante groups, as it undermines the rule of law and State accountability. In the words of the ruling:

‘The State cannot, in a constitutional democracy, permit itself to be complicit in acts that violate the fundamental rights of its citizens, particularly those who are already marginalised and vulnerable… The policy of arming tribal youth as SPOs, without adequate training or accountability, is not only a violation of their rights but also an abdication of the State’s responsibility to maintain law and order.’