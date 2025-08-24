Justice Reddy sets the record straight on Amit Shah’s claim

Opposition INDIA bloc vice-presidential candidate Justice (retd) B. Sudershan Reddy on Saturday underlined that the Supreme Court never stopped the government from combating Maoist violence, but made clear that the state cannot abdicate its Constitutional responsibility to protect its people.

The retired Supreme Court judge was responding to Union home minister Amit Shah’s extraordinary claim that Reddy’s 2011 judgment on the state-sponsored vigilante movement Salwa Judum had strengthened Naxalism and prevented its eradication. The accusation, laced with political venom, has been widely criticised as a distortion of both the judgment and Constitutional principle.

Speaking to The Hindu in Delhi, Justice Reddy declined to be drawn into a tit-for-tat with Shah. “Whatever its merits may be, there are acceptable standards to review a judgement and make a comment upon that,” he said, noting that court rulings were not designed for political point-scoring.

He added that Shah appeared to be either misinformed or had not actually read the ruling. The landmark July 2011 judgment, co-authored with Justice S.S. Nijjar, had described Salwa Judum as an “abdication of Constitutional responsibilities of the state to provide appropriate security to citizens by having an appropriately trained professional police force of sufficient numbers and properly equipped on a permanent basis”.

The judgment also affirmed a fundamental principle: “The state alone has the exclusive right to use violence…. it is the state alone that can use that power. It cannot be used against the targeted group through another instrumentality… the state cannot outsource its power.”

At its core, the judgment rested on Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution: the right to equality before law and the right to life and personal liberty. By arming barely trained civilians and pitting them against their own communities, Salwa Judum not only violated these fundamental rights but also undermined the state’s monopoly over lawful force.