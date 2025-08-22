NDA jittery ahead of VP polls, leaders seeking Opposition support: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday couldn’t resist pointing out what is becoming increasingly obvious: the BJP-led NDA, despite its vaunted majority, seems to be breaking into a sweat over the upcoming vice-presidential election.

According to Raut, the ruling alliance has been quietly reaching out to INDIA bloc parties for support, worried that its own MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — not least those in N. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP — may not be entirely reliable when the time comes to press the button in Parliament.

It is worth recalling that India’s vice-president is elected by an electoral college made up of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs — a total of nearly 800 members. Unlike presidential polls, there’s no weightage based on state populations; it’s one MP, one vote, with the candidate crossing the halfway mark declared the winner.

On paper, the NDA has the numbers and more, with TDP playing a critical supporting role. In practice, the secrecy of the ballot means the risk of cross-voting is never far from the minds of party whips, especially when discontent is brewing within their own camp.

Raut couldn’t resist a dig at the irony. In 2007, when the Shiv Sena was a BJP ally, it had chosen to back Congress nominee Pratibha Patil for the presidency simply because she was from Maharashtra. Now, he suggested, NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might be tempted to return the favour by voting for Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy — also from the region.