Who is better suited as India's VP? RSS loyalist or ex-SC judge?

‘Decent, friendly and unassuming’ are some of the adjectives being used to describe the NDA’s vice-presidential nominee. They certainly can describe the Opposition’s nominee as well. However, there the similarities end.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, an RSS volunteer since the age of 16, is described as ‘low key’ and ‘100 per cent RSS’. The Opposition nominee, who retired as a Supreme Court judge in 2011, has been active in public life ever since, heading the independent panel of experts in Telangana recently to assess the caste survey conducted in the state.

The NDA candidate has provided early indications of being loyal, pliant and obedient. In a post immediately after being nominated by the government, he went on to thank the “beloved people’s leader and the most respected and honourable prime minister Narendra Modi Ji, our beloved and most respected honourable home minister Amit Shah Ji, our beloved and most respected honourable central minister and BJP president J.P. Nadda Ji” for choosing him as the vice-presidential candidate. He did not forget to thank the ‘most beloved’ parliamentary board members, other Union ministers and NDA partners either.

It remains to be seen if this humility and obsequiousness extends to the Opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha. What can, however, be said with certainty is that he is unlikely to allow MPs to miss former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar for too long, that is if he wins.

The outgoing VP, whose sudden and mysterious resignation on 21 July, ostensibly on health grounds, triggered the election in the first place, continues to be incommunicado, adding to the suspense. The voluble Dhankhar, who famously said bowing was a habit with him (jhukna meri fitrat hai) has not even emerged to greet the ‘most beloved’ NDA nominee so far.