Battle for UP: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi in the fray

Meanwhile, there are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.



Over 868 companies of central paramilitary forces and state armed police, over 1.27 lakh civil police personnel, home guards and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans and village guards, have been deployed for free and fair polling in the sixth phase of UP assembly polls on Thursday.



Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said polling will be held for 57 assembly constituencies in 10 districts.



Kumar said strategic deployment of forces has been done for sensitive constituencies, vulnerable areas, polling centre, booths, inter-state and international barriers. He said quick response teams, flying squads and static squads too have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of elections.



"There are 9 sensitive constituencies in the sixth phase including Gorakhpur (city), Banshi, Itwa, Dumariyaganj, Ballia (city), Phephna, Bairia, Sikandarpur and Banshdeeh. Overall, 824 localities are vulnerable and 2,962 polling booths are critical," he added.